PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2021) U.S. Navy Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Eric Mull, from Portland, Ore., assigned to the “Magicians” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, adjusts a sensor in an MH-60R Sea Hawk on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) Feb. 20, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 22:27 Photo ID: 6531922 VIRIN: 210220-N-SS350-1048 Resolution: 5148x3677 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: PORTLAND, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.