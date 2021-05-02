Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New ‘Gauntlet Room’ recreation center on Sagami Depot features arcade games, lounge area [Image 1 of 2]

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Capt. Ashley Patrick, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, plays on a classic arcade cabinet in the Gauntlet Room, a new recreation facility located on Sagami General Depot that was opened to the public following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 5.

