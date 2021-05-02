Capt. Ashley Patrick, assigned to the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, plays on a classic arcade cabinet in the Gauntlet Room, a new recreation facility located on Sagami General Depot that was opened to the public following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 5.
This work, New ‘Gauntlet Room’ recreation center on Sagami Depot features arcade games, lounge area [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
