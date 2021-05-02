Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New 'Gauntlet Room' recreation center on Sagami Depot features arcade games, lounge area

    New ‘Gauntlet Room’ recreation center on Sagami Depot features arcade games, lounge area

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Leadership from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Scotty Reed, center, business manager for the Sagami Lounge, cut the ribbon to officially open the Gauntlet Room Feb. 5 at Sagami General Depot. The Gauntlet Room is a new recreation facility that features classic arcade games, billiards, table tennis, air hockey, darts, leather couches and TVs, and other amenities.

    This work, New 'Gauntlet Room' recreation center on Sagami Depot features arcade games, lounge area [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Sagami General Depot
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    target_news_asiapacific
    Gauntlet room

