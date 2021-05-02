New ‘Gauntlet Room’ recreation center on Sagami Depot features arcade games, lounge area

Leadership from the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Scotty Reed, center, business manager for the Sagami Lounge, cut the ribbon to officially open the Gauntlet Room Feb. 5 at Sagami General Depot. The Gauntlet Room is a new recreation facility that features classic arcade games, billiards, table tennis, air hockey, darts, leather couches and TVs, and other amenities.

