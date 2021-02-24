Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 8 of 10]

    Lima Company Bayonet Assault Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are instructed on Bayonet Techniques prior to the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 24, 2021. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

