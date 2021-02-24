Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are instructed on Bayonet Techniques prior to the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 24, 2021. Recruits executed numerous Marine Corps Martial Arts Program techniques throughout the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:16 Photo ID: 6531719 VIRIN: 210224-M-OQ594-1048 Resolution: 5318x3545 Size: 4.51 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.