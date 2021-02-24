Recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepare to participate in the Bayonet Assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Feb. 24, 2021. The course helped recruits build a combat mindset while loud noises were played over a speaker to simulate combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:16 Photo ID: 6531718 VIRIN: 210224-M-OQ594-1012 Resolution: 5377x3585 Size: 4.65 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lima Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.