    Fort Bliss announces OPERATION IRONCLAD [Image 4 of 4]

    Fort Bliss announces OPERATION IRONCLAD

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Betty Y. Boomer 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division complete a routine readiness inspection Feb. 22. Under OPERATION IRONCLAD, commanders at all levels must get to know their Soldiers and adhere to the fundamentals of engaged, personal leadership to build trust across formations. These cohesive teams are vital to readiness and are our best defense against the corrosives of sexual assault and harassment, extremism and racism, and suicide. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Yvonne Boomer)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:06
    VIRIN: 210224-A-IV028-526
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Bliss announces OPERATION IRONCLAD [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Betty Y. Boomer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Ironclad: Creating a better community at Fort Bliss

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    Sean C. Bernabe
    OPERATION IRONCLAD

