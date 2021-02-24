Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Armored Division complete a routine readiness inspection Feb. 22. Under OPERATION IRONCLAD, commanders at all levels must get to know their Soldiers and adhere to the fundamentals of engaged, personal leadership to build trust across formations. These cohesive teams are vital to readiness and are our best defense against the corrosives of sexual assault and harassment, extremism and racism, and suicide. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Yvonne Boomer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 19:06 Photo ID: 6531717 VIRIN: 210224-A-IV028-526 Resolution: 1046x993 Size: 350.91 KB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Bliss announces OPERATION IRONCLAD [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Betty Y. Boomer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.