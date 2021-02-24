Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Nicklaus Fritz Airman of the Week [Image 5 of 7]

    A1C Nicklaus Fritz Airman of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicklaus Fritz, 18th Comptroller Squadron wsa budget analysis from Houston, Texas, was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Mar 1 to 5, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Nicklaus Fritz Airman of the Week [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    Airman of the Week
    AOW
    A1C Nicklaus Fritz

