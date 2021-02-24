A1C Nicklaus Fritz Airman of the Week

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nicklaus Fritz, 18th Comptroller Squadron wsa budget analysis from Houston, Texas, was selected as the 18th Wing’s Airman of the Week for the week of Mar 1 to 5, 2021, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airman of the Week program is an opportunity for outstanding Airmen to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these young leaders to their peers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro)

