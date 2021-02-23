U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant James Reinhart, Military Police assigned to the 64th Military Police Company, 720th Military Police Battalion is being interviewed during Combined Resolve XV at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Germany on Feb. 23, 2021. Combined Resolve XV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed multinational exercise designed to build 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division's readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win against any adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 12:40
|Photo ID:
|6531004
|VIRIN:
|210223-A-HK472-2011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Police Interview [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
