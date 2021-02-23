Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Interview [Image 1 of 4]

    Military Police Interview

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army 1st Lieutenant James Reinhart, Military Police assigned to the 64th Military Police Company, 720th Military Police Battalion is being interviewed during Combined Resolve XV at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Germany on Feb. 23, 2021. Combined Resolve XV is a Headquarters Department of the Army directed multinational exercise designed to build 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division's readiness and enhance interoperability with allied forces to fight and win against any adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Esmeralda Cervantes)

    This work, Military Police Interview [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Esmeralda Cervantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

