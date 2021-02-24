Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox aerial view circa 1960 [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Knox aerial view circa 1960

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by JENNIFER DEHAAN 

    Fort Knox

    Aerial view of Stithton Circle circa 1960

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox aerial view circa 1960 [Image 4 of 4], by JENNIFER DEHAAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Upcoming Fort Knox traffic circle renovation combines history with function

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    traffic
    road work
    construction
    traffic circle

