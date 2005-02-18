A look at the freshly completed original main gate on Fort Knox on May 1, 1935, which is present day Chaffee Avenue from Stithton Circle
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2005
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 12:12
|Photo ID:
|6530970
|VIRIN:
|210224-O-BB164-0002
|Resolution:
|2867x2054
|Size:
|854.94 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox main gate in 1935 [Image 4 of 4], by JENNIFER DEHAAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
