Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Spc. Israel Conerly, with the Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Michigan National Guard’s (MING) Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT) as an administrative assistant, processes consent forms for members of the community receiving the vaccine for the Genesee County Health Department, held at the Flushing High School, Flint, Michigan, Feb. 20, 2021. MING COVID-19 CVTTs are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

