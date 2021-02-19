Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army Spc. Kristopher Huffa, a medic with the Michigan Army National Guard, currently serving with Michigan National Guard’s (MING) Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination/Testing Team (CVTT), administers the COVID-19 vaccine to members of the community for the Genesee County Health Department, held

at the Flushing High School, Flint, Michigan, Feb. 20, 2021. MING COVID-19 vaccination testing teams are augmenting with local health care organizations, as requested, in the delivery and administration of the vaccination to Michiganders. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa)

