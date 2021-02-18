U.S Navy Hospitalman Gilbert Gonzalez, La Palma, Calif., native. And corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo after receiving the Blue jacket of the year on Camp Lejeune, N.C., February 18, 2021. The process of selecting honorees is initiated by department leadership members who nominate their Sailors. The nominated Sailors are then evaluated against other nominees from across the Navy. Finalists then stand before a board of senior Sailors who judge the nominees on professional military knowledge, leadership, military bearing, appearance and current events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah J. Abernathy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 11:12 Photo ID: 6530894 VIRIN: 210218-M-KO875-676 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 12.44 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Blue Jacket of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Elijah Abernathy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.