    Blue Jacket of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    Blue Jacket of the Year

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Elijah Abernathy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S Navy Hospitalman Gilbert Gonzalez, La Palma, Calif., native. And corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, poses for a photo after receiving the Blue jacket of the year on Camp Lejeune, N.C., February 18, 2021. The process of selecting honorees is initiated by department leadership members who nominate their Sailors. The nominated Sailors are then evaluated against other nominees from across the Navy. Finalists then stand before a board of senior Sailors who judge the nominees on professional military knowledge, leadership, military bearing, appearance and current events. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah J. Abernathy)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    This work, Blue Jacket of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Elijah Abernathy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    6th Marine Regiment
    Blue Jacket of the Year
    2dMARDIV
    Motivator of the Week

