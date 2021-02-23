Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch [Image 4 of 4]

    Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operation test at 11:49 p.m. PT Feb. 23, 2021, at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate the U.S. nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, effective and ready to defend the United States and its allies. ICBMs provide the U.S. and its allies the necessary deterrent capability to maintain freedom to operate and navigate globally in accordance with international laws and norms. (U.S. Space Force photo by Chris Okula)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 05:24
    Photo ID: 6530663
    VIRIN: 210223-F-HP195-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch
    Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch
    Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch
    Minuteman III ICBM operational test launch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICBM
    Launch
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Minuteman III
    MMIII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT