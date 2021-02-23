Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy EOD Shows CNO Current and Developing UMS Capabilities [Image 3 of 3]

    Navy EOD Shows CNO Current and Developing UMS Capabilities

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Lt. John Mike 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2021) Operations Specialist 1st Class Sean McNamara, an unmanned systems (UMS) operator assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 1, discusses the capabilities of the Mark 18 family of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday at Naval Base Point Loma, Feb. 23. Gilday visited Sailors from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 enterprise to see how Navy EOD is evolving operational concepts and investing in capabilities to build a more agile and resilient fleet. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike/Released) 210223-N-UX839-0009

    This work, Navy EOD Shows CNO Current and Developing UMS Capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by LT John Mike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

