Navy EOD Shows CNO Current and Developing UMS Capabilities

NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Feb. 23, 2021) Lt. Cmdr. Nick Stoner, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, discusses unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) capabilities with Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday at Naval Base Point Loma, Feb. 23. Gilday visited Sailors from the EODGRU-1 enterprise to see how Navy EOD is evolving operational concepts and investing in capabilities to build a more agile and resilient fleet. EODGRU-1 is a critical part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas; secures the undersea domain for complete freedom of maneuver; builds and fosters relationships with a constellation of capable and trusted partners; and protects the homeland and American way of life. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. John J. Mike/Released) 210223-N-UX839-0044

