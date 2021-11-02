Placing third in the parade decorations contest was the Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office vehicle.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 16:55
|Photo ID:
|6530222
|VIRIN:
|210211-A-OV743-063
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|593.51 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hunter Liggett Mardi Gras Parade FEB 2021 [Image 5 of 5], by Amy Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
