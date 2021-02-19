U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Hunter, 668th Alteration and Installation Squadron heating, ventilation, and air condition technician, checks water collecting under the base theatre after a severe winter storm lasting over five days, Feb. 19, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 12:31
|Photo ID:
|6529664
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-GY993-028
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|58.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 502CES attacks damages from winter weather [Image 20 of 20], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
