502CES attacks damages from winter weather

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Hunter, 668th Alteration and Installation Squadron heating, ventilation, and air condition technician, checks water collecting under the base theatre after a severe winter storm lasting over five days, Feb. 19, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

