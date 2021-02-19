Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    502CES attacks damages from winter weather [Image 18 of 20]

    502CES attacks damages from winter weather

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Sarayuth Pinthong 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Derek Hunter, 668th Alteration and Installation Squadron heating, ventilation, and air condition technician, checks water collecting under the base theatre after a severe winter storm lasting over five days, Feb. 19, 2021, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sarayuth Pinthong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 12:32
    Photo ID: 6529663
    VIRIN: 210219-F-GY993-027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 46.84 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 502CES attacks damages from winter weather [Image 20 of 20], by Sarayuth Pinthong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather
    502CES attacks damages from winter weather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    snow
    USAF
    JBSA
    JBSA-Lackland"
    "winterweather
    502CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT