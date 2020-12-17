Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz [Image 2 of 2]

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz is pictured in front of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61). The new hire onboarding process was efficient for Goetz, who is a new project lead for the Human Systems Integration’s Space Design and Analysis Group. Within a matter of days after completing new hire training and orientation, Goetz utilized his experience in human factors design analysis to assist his team in development of a Bridge model for the U.S. Coast Guard at the department’s Human Performance Lab. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 10:46
    Photo ID: 6529479
    VIRIN: 210218-N-DE005-002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz [Image 2 of 2], by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sarah Lloyd is the branch head for the Human Systems and Automation Branch for the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC Dahlgren Division Develops Innovative New Employee Virtual Onboarding During a Pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dahlgren
    NSWCDD
    onboarding
    Adam Goetz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT