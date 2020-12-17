Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz is pictured in front of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61). The new hire onboarding process was efficient for Goetz, who is a new project lead for the Human Systems Integration’s Space Design and Analysis Group. Within a matter of days after completing new hire training and orientation, Goetz utilized his experience in human factors design analysis to assist his team in development of a Bridge model for the U.S. Coast Guard at the department’s Human Performance Lab. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6529479
|VIRIN:
|210218-N-DE005-002
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|DAHLGREN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz [Image 2 of 2], by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWC Dahlgren Division Develops Innovative New Employee Virtual Onboarding During a Pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT