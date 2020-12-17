Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz is pictured in front of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61). The new hire onboarding process was efficient for Goetz, who is a new project lead for the Human Systems Integration’s Space Design and Analysis Group. Within a matter of days after completing new hire training and orientation, Goetz utilized his experience in human factors design analysis to assist his team in development of a Bridge model for the U.S. Coast Guard at the department’s Human Performance Lab. (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

