Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sarah Lloyd is the branch head for the Human Systems and Automation Branch for the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department [Image 1 of 2]

    Sarah Lloyd is the branch head for the Human Systems and Automation Branch for the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2021

    Photo by Stacia Courtney 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Sarah Lloyd is the branch head for the Human Systems and Automation Branch for the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department and discussed recent recruiting strategies and best hiring practices. Having managed the onboarding process for multiple new employees for the branch, she acknowledges the innovation and forward thinking needed to continue making strides in the virtual onboarding process. “By combining best virtual onboarding practices with proven processes, we optimize the effectiveness of integrating new employees into the workforce and the ability for them to contribute sooner. Our recruiting and hiring efforts are reaching more versatile, knowledgeable candidates and promoting efficient assimilation.” (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 10:45
    Photo ID: 6529478
    VIRIN: 210218-N-DE005-001
    Resolution: 452x640
    Size: 110.09 KB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sarah Lloyd is the branch head for the Human Systems and Automation Branch for the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department [Image 2 of 2], by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sarah Lloyd is the branch head for the Human Systems and Automation Branch for the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division scientist Adam Goetz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSWC Dahlgren Division Develops Innovative New Employee Virtual Onboarding During a Pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pandemic
    virtual
    Dahlgren
    NSWCDD
    onboarding

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT