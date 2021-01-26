Sarah Lloyd is the branch head for the Human Systems and Automation Branch for the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department and discussed recent recruiting strategies and best hiring practices. Having managed the onboarding process for multiple new employees for the branch, she acknowledges the innovation and forward thinking needed to continue making strides in the virtual onboarding process. “By combining best virtual onboarding practices with proven processes, we optimize the effectiveness of integrating new employees into the workforce and the ability for them to contribute sooner. Our recruiting and hiring efforts are reaching more versatile, knowledgeable candidates and promoting efficient assimilation.” (U.S. Navy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 10:45 Photo ID: 6529478 VIRIN: 210218-N-DE005-001 Resolution: 452x640 Size: 110.09 KB Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sarah Lloyd is the branch head for the Human Systems and Automation Branch for the NSWCDD Integrated Combat Systems Department [Image 2 of 2], by Stacia Courtney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.