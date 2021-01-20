Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mighty M7 Endures the Snow [Image 3 of 4]

    The Mighty M7 Endures the Snow

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    The 105 mm Howitzer Motor Carriage (GMC) M7, also known as the “Priest” by the British, faces a snow storm at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Jan. 20, 2021. The M7 was a successful self-propelled gun during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon, 174th Infantry Brigade)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    This work, The Mighty M7 Endures the Snow [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

