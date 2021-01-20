The Mighty M7 Endures the Snow

The 105 mm Howitzer Motor Carriage (GMC) M7, also known as the “Priest” by the British, faces a snow storm at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Jan. 20, 2021. The M7 was a successful self-propelled gun during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon, 174th Infantry Brigade)
|01.20.2021
|02.23.2021 08:41
|6529223
|210120-A-EL056-001
|6000x4000
|14.3 MB
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|3
|2
