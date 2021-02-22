Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chaplain Brings Encouragement and Shows Appreciation [Image 1 of 2]

    Chaplain Brings Encouragement and Shows Appreciation

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    Chaplain (Capt.) Peter Moseman, command chaplain, and Sgt. Wheaton, chaplain assistant, both assigned to the 647th Regional Support Group (FWD), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade (FBMB), brought encouragement, donuts and coffee, and showed appreciation to members of the S6. Moseman thanked the team for their efforts and discussed resiliency.

    Fort Bliss
    Resiliency
    Chaplain
    DPTMS
    647th Regional Support Group
    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade (FBMB)

