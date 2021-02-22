Chaplain (Capt.) Peter Moseman, command chaplain, and Sgt. Wheaton, chaplain assistant, both assigned to the 647th Regional Support Group (FWD), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade (FBMB), brought encouragement, donuts and coffee, and showed appreciation to members of the S6. Moseman thanked the team for their efforts and discussed resiliency.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 08:42 Photo ID: 6529224 VIRIN: 210222-A-GJ246-0001 Resolution: 3826x2551 Size: 1.54 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain Brings Encouragement and Shows Appreciation [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.