Chaplain (Capt.) Peter Moseman, command chaplain, and Sgt. Wheaton, chaplain assistant, both assigned to the 647th Regional Support Group (FWD), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade (FBMB), brought encouragement, donuts and coffee, and showed appreciation to members of the S6. Moseman thanked the team for their efforts and discussed resiliency.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 08:42 Photo ID: 6529225 VIRIN: 210222-A-GJ246-0004 Resolution: 2940x1960 Size: 909.52 KB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chaplain Brings Encouragement and Shows Appreciation [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.