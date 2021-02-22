Chaplain (Capt.) Peter Moseman, command chaplain, and Sgt. Wheaton, chaplain assistant, both assigned to the 647th Regional Support Group (FWD), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade (FBMB), brought encouragement, donuts and coffee, and showed appreciation to members of the S6. Moseman thanked the team for their efforts and discussed resiliency.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 08:42
|Photo ID:
|6529225
|VIRIN:
|210222-A-GJ246-0004
|Resolution:
|2940x1960
|Size:
|909.52 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain Brings Encouragement and Shows Appreciation [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Brandon Fambro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
