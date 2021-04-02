A Soviet-era T-72 tank on display sits snow covered near the Wrightstown Gate on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Feb. 4, 2021. U.S. ground forces fought the Iraqi Army 30 years ago in southern Iraq, on Feb. 24. 1991. The T-72 was one of a number armored fighting vehicles U.S. troops engaged. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon, 174th Infantry Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2021 08:32
|Photo ID:
|6529221
|VIRIN:
|210204-A-EL056-002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|16.07 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Gulf War Remembrance [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT