Gulf War Remembrance

A Soviet-era T-72 tank on display sits snow covered near the Wrightstown Gate on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Feb. 4, 2021. U.S. ground forces fought the Iraqi Army 30 years ago in southern Iraq, on Feb. 24. 1991. The T-72 was one of a number armored fighting vehicles U.S. troops engaged. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon, 174th Infantry Brigade)

