    Gulf War Remembrance [Image 1 of 2]

    Gulf War Remembrance

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    174th Infantry Brigade

    A Soviet-era T-72 tank on display sits snow covered near the Wrightstown Gate on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., on Feb. 4, 2021. U.S. ground forces fought the Iraqi Army 30 years ago in southern Iraq, on Feb. 24. 1991. The T-72 was one of a number armored fighting vehicles U.S. troops engaged. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon, 174th Infantry Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 08:32
    Photo ID: 6529220
    VIRIN: 210204-A-EL056-001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.22 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gulf War Remembrance [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gulf War Remembrance

