Cake Cutting Ceremony Diego Garcia

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 23, 2021) – Cmdr. Jeffrey A. Giles, the site director of NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Diego Garcia, along with Ensign Leonardo J. Gonzalescontreras, the supply officer at COMPSRON Diego Garcia, cut the U.S. Navy Supply Corps birthday cake Feb. 23, 2021. A sword is normally used to cut the cake as a reminder that we are a band of warriors, committed to carrying arms so that our nation may live in peace. The first piece of cake is presented to the Guest of Honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

