    Cake Cutting Ceremony Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 4]

    Cake Cutting Ceremony Diego Garcia

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy supply officers pose for a group photo in front of the Supply Corps birthday cake Feb. 23, 2021. A sword is normally used to cut the cake as a reminder that we are a band of warriors, committed to carrying arms so that our nation may live in peace. The first piece of cake is presented to the Guest of Honor. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

