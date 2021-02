YN1 Reenlists at Sub Group 7

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb.23, 2021) - Yeoman (Submaine) 1st Class, Sebastian Campbell recites the oath of enlistment while placing his hand on the Bible during his reenlistment ceremony held at Commander, Fleet Acitivities Yokosuka. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specilist 2nd Class, Adam K. Thomas

Date Taken: 02.23.2021