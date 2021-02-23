Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YN1 Reenlists at Sub Group 7 [Image 1 of 4]

    YN1 Reenlists at Sub Group 7

    JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb.23, 2021) - Yeoman (Submaine) 1st Class, Sebastian Campbell recites the oath of enlistment while placing his hand on the Bible during his reenlistment ceremony held at Commander, Fleet Acitivities Yokosuka. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specilist 2nd Class, Adam K. Thomas

