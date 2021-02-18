Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BDAACH Commander meets the oldest beneficiary who got the COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 2]

    BDAACH Commander meets the oldest beneficiary who got the COVID-19 vaccine

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    Col. Huy Luu (left), Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital Commander, met U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class William Chun who is BDAACH's oldest beneficiary to receive the COVID-19 vaccine among U.S. Forces Korea affiliated TRICARE beneficiaries in Republic of Korea. Chun, at the age of 92, received his first dose of the COVID-10 vaccine on Feb. 18, 2021. Luu greeted the beneficiary while Chun was sitting down for observation period.

    BDAACH's Oldest Beneficiary Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
