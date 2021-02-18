BDAACH Commander meets the oldest beneficiary who got the COVID-19 vaccine

Col. Huy Luu (left), Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital Commander, met U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class William Chun who is BDAACH's oldest beneficiary to receive the COVID-19 vaccine among U.S. Forces Korea affiliated TRICARE beneficiaries in Republic of Korea. Chun, at the age of 92, received his first dose of the COVID-10 vaccine on Feb. 18, 2021. Luu greeted the beneficiary while Chun was sitting down for observation period.

