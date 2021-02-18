Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    BDAACH's Oldest Beneficiary Gets COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 2]

    BDAACH's Oldest Beneficiary Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Inkyeong Yun 

    549th Hospital Center/Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital

    U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class William Chun was Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital's oldest beneficiary who recently received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 18, 2021 at the age of 92. Chun was stationed in Camp Market, Bupyeong, Republic of Korea in 1961 with US Army Signal Corps. He share that 24 hours after the vaccination he feels a little sore on the arm but doing just fine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 02:53
    Photo ID: 6529011
    VIRIN: 210218-O-DX716-818
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BDAACH's Oldest Beneficiary Gets COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 2], by Inkyeong Yun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BDAACH's Oldest Beneficiary Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
    BDAACH Commander meets the oldest beneficiary who got the COVID-19 vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COVID-19 vaccine
    MHS Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT