BDAACH's Oldest Beneficiary Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S. Army retired Sgt. 1st Class William Chun was Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital's oldest beneficiary who recently received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 18, 2021 at the age of 92. Chun was stationed in Camp Market, Bupyeong, Republic of Korea in 1961 with US Army Signal Corps. He share that 24 hours after the vaccination he feels a little sore on the arm but doing just fine.

