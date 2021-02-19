Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Event offers Camp Zama youths information, insight on teen dating violence [Image 2 of 2]

    Event offers Camp Zama youths information, insight on teen dating violence

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Teens at Camp Zama listen to a speaker at the Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month event held Feb. 18 at the Camp Zama Youth Center. The event included presentations from the installation’s Military and Family Life counselor and subject-matter experts from Army Community Service, the Army Substance Abuse Program. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.23.2021 01:16
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    This work, Event offers Camp Zama youths information, insight on teen dating violence [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo

    Camp Zama
    Youth Center
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    target_news_asiapacific
    Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month

