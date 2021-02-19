Teens at Camp Zama listen to a speaker at the Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month event held Feb. 18 at the Camp Zama Youth Center. The event included presentations from the installation’s Military and Family Life counselor and subject-matter experts from Army Community Service, the Army Substance Abuse Program. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo)
Event offers Camp Zama youths information, insight on teen dating violence
