Darren Powell, a Family Advocacy Program specialist assigned to Camp Zama’s Army Community Service, talks about emotional intelligence during the Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month event held Feb. 18 at the Camp Zama Youth Center. The event included presentations from the installation’s Military and Family Life counselor and subject-matter experts from Army Community Service, the Army Substance Abuse Program. (U.S. Army photo by Noriko Kudo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2021 Date Posted: 02.23.2021 01:16 Photo ID: 6528973 VIRIN: 210219-A-HP857-555 Resolution: 1200x800 Size: 677.19 KB Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Event offers Camp Zama youths information, insight on teen dating violence [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.