HHC, 3IBCT M17 Range

Maj. Sarah J. Thompson from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division shoots her M17 during a M17 pistol range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 11, 2021 in order to qualify with her assigned weapon and remain ready for future training and deployments. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

Date Taken: 02.11.2021
Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US