    HHC, 3IBCT M17 Range [Image 3 of 5]

    HHC, 3IBCT M17 Range

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    1st Lt. Robert King from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division shoots his M17 during a M17 pistol range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 11, 2021 in order to qualify with his assigned weapon and remain ready for future training and deployments. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Angelo Mejia)

    M17
    Bronco Brigade
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Modernization
    Angelo Mejia

