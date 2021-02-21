Michigan State Representatives Visit a Community Vaccination Event

U.S. Army Major General Paul D. Rogers, Michigan National Guard adjutant general, second from left, back row, and Capt. Christopher Hebert, Task Force Red Lion officer in charge, back left, pose for a group photo with State Representatives during a community vaccination event organized by the Oakland County Health Department at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Hall in Madison Heights, Michigan, on Feb. 21, 2021. From Rogers’ left, Michigan State Senator Jeremy Moss, 11th District, Michigan State Representative Jim Ellison, 26th District and Sara Stoddard, Oakland County Health Department administrator. Front row, from left to right: State Representatives Padma Kuppa, 41st District, Regina Weiss, 27th District, Mari Manoogian, 40th District. The event was held at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, Feb. 21, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the administration of the vaccine to Michiganders.

