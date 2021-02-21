Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 6 of 8]

    Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine

    MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Kujawa 

    Michigan National Guard

    A U.S. Army Soldier with the Michigan Army National Guard (MING) currently serving on Michigan’s Task Force Red Lion COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Team (CVTT) administers the COVID-19 vaccine for the Oakland County Health Department at the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Hall, Madison Heights, Michigan, Feb. 21, 2021. Michigan National Guard CVTTs are augmenting local health care organizations, as requested, in the administration of the vaccine to Michiganders.

    This work, Michigan's Task Force Red Lion, Administers the COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

