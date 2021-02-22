Local water relief

The 553rd Field Feeding Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command provided the Bell County Jail, whose burst water pipes left the facility with no running water, with 1,600 gallons of potable water following a record-setting winter storm Feb. 21. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Abe Rodas.

