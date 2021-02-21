The 553rd Field Feeding Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command provided the Bell County Jail, whose burst water pipes left the facility with no running water, with 1,600 gallons of potable water following a record-setting winter storm Feb. 21. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Abe Rodas.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 18:38
|Photo ID:
|6528757
|VIRIN:
|210221-A-PT541-001
|Resolution:
|955x637
|Size:
|217.06 KB
|Location:
|BELTON, TEXAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water relief mission [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT