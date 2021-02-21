Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Water relief mission [Image 1 of 2]

    Water relief mission

    BELTON, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    The 553rd Field Feeding Company, 61st Quartermaster Battalion, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command provided the Bell County Jail, whose burst water pipes left the facility with no running water, with 1,600 gallons of potable water following a record-setting winter storm Feb. 21. U.S. Army photo by Capt. Abe Rodas.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
    Location: BELTON, TEXAS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    Texas
