    Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative [Image 2 of 2]

    Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    (From left to right) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Aquino, 325th Maintenance Squadron armament technician, Airmen 1st Class Katherine Hanson, 325th Contracting Squadron contract specialist and Tyrone Dowell, 81st Air Control Squadron interface control technician and Senior Airman Raymundo Hernandez, 81st ACS interface control technician, pose for a photo in front of a sculpture the Tyndall Active Airmen Association painted in Panama City Beach, Florida, Feb. 19, 2021. The TAAA participated in an art initiative supported by Panama City Beach and painted a sculpture in the form of a sea creature, “Turbo the Turtle.” The art project epitomized the resiliency of the local community and depicted Tyndall Air Force Base’s strong community alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 16:30
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    art
    project
    community
    tyndall

