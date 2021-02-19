Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative

(From left to right) U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Aquino, 325th Maintenance Squadron armament technician, Airmen 1st Class Katherine Hanson, 325th Contracting Squadron contract specialist and Tyrone Dowell, 81st Air Control Squadron interface control technician and Senior Airman Raymundo Hernandez, 81st ACS interface control technician, pose for a photo in front of a sculpture the Tyndall Active Airmen Association painted in Panama City Beach, Florida, Feb. 19, 2021. The TAAA participated in an art initiative supported by Panama City Beach and painted a sculpture in the form of a sea creature, “Turbo the Turtle.” The art project epitomized the resiliency of the local community and depicted Tyndall Air Force Base’s strong community alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

