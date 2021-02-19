Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative [Image 1 of 2]

    Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joshua Aquino, 325th Maintenance Squadron armament technician, left, and Raymundo Hernandez, 81st Air Control Squadron interface control technician, right, unveil a sculpture the Tyndall Active Airmen Association painted at a ceremony hosted in Panama City Beach, Florida, Feb. 19, 2021. The TAAA painted a sculpture in the form of a sea creature, “Turbo the Turtle,” which was a part of a local resiliency initiative supported by Panama City Beach, highlighting the tie between the community and Tyndall Air Force Base Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    Date Posted: 02.22.2021 16:30
    Photo ID: 6528494
    VIRIN: 210219-F-YO405-1063
    Resolution: 2751x3851
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

