U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joshua Aquino, 325th Maintenance Squadron armament technician, left, and Raymundo Hernandez, 81st Air Control Squadron interface control technician, right, unveil a sculpture the Tyndall Active Airmen Association painted at a ceremony hosted in Panama City Beach, Florida, Feb. 19, 2021. The TAAA painted a sculpture in the form of a sea creature, “Turbo the Turtle,” which was a part of a local resiliency initiative supported by Panama City Beach, highlighting the tie between the community and Tyndall Air Force Base Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2021 16:30
|Photo ID:
|6528494
|VIRIN:
|210219-F-YO405-1063
|Resolution:
|2751x3851
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative
