Tyndall Airmen participate in community alliance art initiative

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Joshua Aquino, 325th Maintenance Squadron armament technician, left, and Raymundo Hernandez, 81st Air Control Squadron interface control technician, right, unveil a sculpture the Tyndall Active Airmen Association painted at a ceremony hosted in Panama City Beach, Florida, Feb. 19, 2021. The TAAA painted a sculpture in the form of a sea creature, “Turbo the Turtle,” which was a part of a local resiliency initiative supported by Panama City Beach, highlighting the tie between the community and Tyndall Air Force Base Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

Date Taken: 02.19.2021
Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US