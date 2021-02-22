Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists in release of sea turtles affected by winter storm near South Padre Island, Texas [Image 7 of 8]

    Coast Guard assists in release of sea turtles affected by winter storm near South Padre Island, Texas

    PORT ARANSAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Lt. Milanese carries a rehabilitated turtle from a transport truck to Coast Guard a small boat at Station Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021, where the turtle will be transported safely out to sea. On Feb. 18, various local volunteers helped rescue an accumulative of over 400 cold-stunned sea turtles, who were then transported to local rehabilitation centers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    USCG
    Turtles
    Coast Guard
    Port Aransas

