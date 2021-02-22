Coast Guard assists in release of sea turtles affected by winter storm near South Padre Island, Texas

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi help carry a rehabilitated turtle from a transport truck to a Texas Game Warden small boat at Station Port Aransas, Texas, Feb. 22, 2021, where the turtle will be transported safely out to sea. On Feb. 18, various local volunteers helped rescue an accumulative of over 400 cold-stunned sea turtles, who were then transported to local rehabilitation centers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

