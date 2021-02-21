210221-N-QD512-2274 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2021) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Zachary Meyer, from Benton Harbor, Michigan, left, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Isaiah Harvey, from Houston, attach cargo to an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) Feb. 21, 2021. Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.22.2021 12:53 Photo ID: 6528207 VIRIN: 210221-N-QD512-2274 Resolution: 5744x3834 Size: 671.7 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mitscher Conducts Helo Ops [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kaleb Sarten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.