Mitscher Conducts Helo Ops

210221-N-QD512-2042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 21, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) conduct helicopter in-flight refueling (HIFR) training with an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, Feb. 21, 2021. Mitscher is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

