Eagle Brigade braves freezing weather for Cabin Fever 21

Staff Sgt. Gustavo Gutierrez, a combat engineer for 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, squats over 350-pounds during the powerlifting event of Cabin Fever 21, Feb. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cabin Fever keeps Soldiers active during winter conditions promoting health and wellness to ensure maintained readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

Date Taken: 02.18.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US