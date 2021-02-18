Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle Brigade braves freezing weather for Cabin Fever 21 [Image 5 of 5]

    Eagle Brigade braves freezing weather for Cabin Fever 21

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Gustavo Gutierrez, a combat engineer for 1st Battalion, 310th Brigade Engineer Battalion, squats over 350-pounds during the powerlifting event of Cabin Fever 21, Feb. 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Cabin Fever keeps Soldiers active during winter conditions promoting health and wellness to ensure maintained readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Ryan Tatum)

    This work, Eagle Brigade braves freezing weather for Cabin Fever 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

